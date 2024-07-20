Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,073,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,633,000 after buying an additional 151,562 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 939,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,357,000 after buying an additional 40,128 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 778,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after buying an additional 197,779 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,097,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,237.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 628,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 609,643 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJP remained flat at $23.06 during trading hours on Friday. 54,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,662. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.92. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1109 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

