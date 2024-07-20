Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.88 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 1.1% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 505,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 204,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 289,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 137,044 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $3,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $30.00. 4,105,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,189,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $30.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.21.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPD. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

