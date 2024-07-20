Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.94 Million in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 48,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 5,447.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $786,742.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,337,585.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 13,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,580 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.76.

Shares of FRPT stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,978. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.23 and a 200 day moving average of $110.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 663.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $136.35.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $223.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.43 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

