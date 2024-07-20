Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $3.48 Million in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,000. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises about 1.3% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 65,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 44,458 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.2% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 57,508.5% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 222,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,238,000 after purchasing an additional 221,983 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded down $7.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,983,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,282. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.40 and a fifty-two week high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

