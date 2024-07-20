Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,515,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $10,686,000. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,835,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $1,621,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $438,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,978.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,158 shares in the company, valued at $374,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,765. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OLLI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.08.

View Our Latest Report on OLLI

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OLLI stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $100.55. 649,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,300. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.07.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.