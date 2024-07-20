Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.73 Million Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMI. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 254,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,344,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,459,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $1,069,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 12,339 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BMI traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.56. The stock had a trading volume of 373,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,160. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.83. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.06 and a 1 year high of $202.81.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.39 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.75.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

