Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Shares Up 4%

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.57. 100,802 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 103,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $85.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.01.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

