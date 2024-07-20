Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $235.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Progressive from $276.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $222.94.

Get Progressive alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PGR

Progressive Trading Down 2.3 %

PGR opened at $219.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Progressive has a one year low of $118.75 and a one year high of $229.00.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Progressive will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,647 shares of company stock worth $7,417,765 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.