ProShares Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VERS) Trading Down 1.5%

ProShares Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VERS – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.00 and last traded at $45.00. Approximately 417 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.70.

ProShares Metaverse ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day moving average is $41.85.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Metaverse ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Metaverse ETF stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VERS – Free Report) by 115.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,686 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 22.71% of ProShares Metaverse ETF worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ProShares Metaverse ETF

The ProShares Metaverse ETF (VERS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Metaverse Theme index. The fund tracks a concentrated index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are positioned to benefit from the development and use of the Metaverse. Stocks are selected based on the amount of exposure to the related theme and weighted based on a modified equal weight strategy.

