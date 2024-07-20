ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 8,213 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 83,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 19,776 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,741,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after purchasing an additional 336,794 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,894,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000,000 after acquiring an additional 485,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,496,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,798,000 after acquiring an additional 18,318 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

NASDAQ:WBD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.67. 38,058,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,935,152. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

WBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

