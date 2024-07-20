ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,256 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,651. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $180.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.25. The company has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,061,400.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,061,400.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,826. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

