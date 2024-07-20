QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.87) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 457.50 ($5.93).

QQ stock opened at GBX 468.60 ($6.08) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 434.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 381.41. QinetiQ Group has a 12-month low of GBX 292.20 ($3.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 428.40 ($5.56). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47. The company has a market cap of £2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,952.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.39.

In other QinetiQ Group news, insider Steve Wadey sold 109,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.76), for a total transaction of £487,165.68 ($631,780.16). Insiders have bought 107 shares of company stock worth $45,035 over the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

