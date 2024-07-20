Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.00

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.00 and traded as low as $11.00. Quaint Oak Bancorp shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 1,600 shares changing hands.
Quaint Oak Bancorp Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $30.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01.
Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 5.87%.
Quaint Oak Bancorp Announces Dividend
Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile
Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides banking products and services in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Quaint Oak Bancorp
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Quaint Oak Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaint Oak Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.