Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.00

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.00 and traded as low as $11.00. Quaint Oak Bancorp shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 1,600 shares changing hands.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $30.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01.

Get Quaint Oak Bancorp alerts:

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 5.87%.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Announces Dividend

Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Quaint Oak Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

(Get Free Report)

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides banking products and services in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quaint Oak Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaint Oak Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.