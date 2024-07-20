QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Susquehanna

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on QCOM. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $197.54.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $186.21 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $104.33 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The stock has a market cap of $207.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.79 and a 200-day moving average of $175.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $542,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,987,516.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $542,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987,516.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,552,835. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Bank OH acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 45,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

