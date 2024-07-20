Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on QLYS. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

Qualys stock opened at $142.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.93. Qualys has a 12-month low of $129.60 and a 12-month high of $206.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualys will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $241,457.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,477,200.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $193,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,658,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $241,457.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,477,200.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,131 shares of company stock valued at $4,265,838. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 545.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

