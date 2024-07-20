QUASA (QUA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $662.03

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $165,231.84 and $662.03 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00010806 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00009546 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,288.48 or 0.99966102 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001001 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011649 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006885 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00074137 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198993 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $662.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars.

