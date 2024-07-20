RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.67.

RAPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $114.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.36. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 55.3% during the first quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after acquiring an additional 534,172 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 21.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,492,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,386,000 after acquiring an additional 436,629 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 80.6% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 662,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 295,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,256,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

