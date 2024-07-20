RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

RBB Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 24.7% per year over the last three years. RBB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 39.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RBB Bancorp to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Shares of RBB stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.01. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $22.24. The company has a market cap of $399.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.97.

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $58.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Kao bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.08 per share, with a total value of $119,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 548,511 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,567.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RBB shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

