Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Free Report) were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 3,931 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 5,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Regional Health Properties Trading Down 3.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.77 million, a P/E ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter.

Regional Health Properties Company Profile

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.

