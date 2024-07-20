Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Republic Services by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE:RSG traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.46. 1,141,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,342. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.23 and a 52 week high of $206.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.64.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

