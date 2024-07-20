Reston Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,157,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,032,544. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.98.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

