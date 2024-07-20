Reviewing Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) & Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP)

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gryphon Digital Mining and Crescent Capital BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gryphon Digital Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Crescent Capital BDC 0 1 3 0 2.75

Crescent Capital BDC has a consensus target price of $18.75, indicating a potential downside of 0.11%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than Gryphon Digital Mining.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gryphon Digital Mining $6.84 million 6.35 -$11.58 million N/A N/A Crescent Capital BDC $184.13 million 3.78 $83.84 million $2.81 6.68

This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and Crescent Capital BDC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Crescent Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Gryphon Digital Mining.

Volatility & Risk

Gryphon Digital Mining has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Capital BDC has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and Crescent Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gryphon Digital Mining N/A N/A -168.77% Crescent Capital BDC 53.32% 11.99% 5.44%

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats Gryphon Digital Mining on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gryphon Digital Mining

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

