Reviewing Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) and Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Cocrystal Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Eyenovia shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of Cocrystal Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Eyenovia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cocrystal Pharma and Eyenovia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cocrystal Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eyenovia 0 0 3 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Cocrystal Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 325.53%. Eyenovia has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 800.90%. Given Eyenovia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eyenovia is more favorable than Cocrystal Pharma.

Cocrystal Pharma has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eyenovia has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cocrystal Pharma and Eyenovia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma N/A N/A -$17.98 million ($1.74) -1.35 Eyenovia N/A N/A -$27.26 million ($0.75) -1.48

Eyenovia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cocrystal Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cocrystal Pharma and Eyenovia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma N/A -61.61% -55.60% Eyenovia N/A -322.68% -100.51%

Summary

Eyenovia beats Cocrystal Pharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cocrystal Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, norovirus, and respiratory virus infections. The company develops CC-31244, a HCV non-nucleoside polymerase inhibitor that has completed Phase II a clinical trial to treat HCV infection; and CC-42344, a PB2 inhibitor that has completed Phase I clinical trial for treating influenza infection. It is also involved in identifying and developing non-nucleoside polymerase inhibitors for norovirus infections. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. has a license and research collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. to discover and develop proprietary influenza A/B antiviral agents; and a license agreement with Kansas State University Research Foundation to develop antiviral compounds for the treatment of norovirus and coronavirus infections. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

About Eyenovia

(Get Free Report)

Eyenovia, Inc., an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis. It has a license agreement with Bausch Health Ireland Limited to develop and commercialize MicroPine in the United States and Canada; a license agreement with Arctic Vision (Hong Kong) Limited to develop and commercialize MicroPine, MicroLine, and Mydcombi in China and South Korea; and Senju Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MicroPine, MicroLine, and Mydcombi. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.