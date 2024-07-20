Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Given New $56.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RVMD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Revolution Medicines from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.67.

RVMD opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.46. Revolution Medicines has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $48.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $400,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,418.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $400,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,418.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $76,940.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 49,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,764.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,421 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,577. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,091,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,010,000 after acquiring an additional 369,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,643,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,935,000 after acquiring an additional 303,088 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth $6,656,000. Mass General Brigham Inc acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth $10,900,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 617,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,698,000 after acquiring an additional 190,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

