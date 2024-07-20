Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Bank of America

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Revolution Medicines from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.67.

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.46. Revolution Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $76,940.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 49,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,764.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $1,126,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,050,419.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $76,940.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 49,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,764.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,421 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,577 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 10.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 196.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 49,275 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 10.2% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 17.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 11.4% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,507,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,979,000 after purchasing an additional 771,018 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

