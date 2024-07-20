Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) PT Raised to $62.00

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RVMD. Raymond James raised Revolution Medicines from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on Revolution Medicines from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Revolution Medicines from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.44. Revolution Medicines has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $48.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.46.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $400,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,418.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $76,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 49,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,764.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $400,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,418.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,421 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,577. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,643,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,935,000 after acquiring an additional 303,088 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 242.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 576.0% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,139 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

