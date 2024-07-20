Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $6,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,981,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,894 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,760,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $771,985,000 after purchasing an additional 181,552 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,895,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,532,000 after purchasing an additional 164,590 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,225,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,977,000 after purchasing an additional 441,039 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,077,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,670,000 after purchasing an additional 73,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REXR shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

REXR opened at $49.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.74. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.70 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 30.71%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.4175 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.21%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

