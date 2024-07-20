RFP Financial Group LLC Acquires 147 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $10.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.20. The company had a trading volume of 87,148,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,679,094. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.12 and a 200 day moving average of $191.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $280.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Tesla from $293.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.03.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

