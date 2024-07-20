RFP Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

RFP Financial Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,493,000 after buying an additional 2,690,769 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,964,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,130,000 after purchasing an additional 341,407 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,332.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,568,000 after buying an additional 280,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $73,003,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $361.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,151,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,878. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $382.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $358.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.