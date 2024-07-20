RFP Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

RFP Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 544.8% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,577,000 after purchasing an additional 154,778 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,102,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,829,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,958,000. Finally, Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,245,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.45. 10,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,658. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.00 and a 52-week high of $101.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.43.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

