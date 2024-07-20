RFP Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITOT. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,432,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,210,000 after buying an additional 24,534 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,534,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,253,000 after buying an additional 25,964 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,286,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,409,000 after buying an additional 322,254 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,202,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,606,000 after buying an additional 55,418 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,774,000 after buying an additional 23,503 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITOT stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.37. 3,401,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,862. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.23. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $89.73 and a 12-month high of $124.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

