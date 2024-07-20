RFP Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 44,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 4.0% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 328,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 12,591 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of AT&T by 6.7% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 13,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 234,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.12. The stock had a trading volume of 29,099,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,253,301. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.41. The firm has a market cap of $137.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.89 and a 12-month high of $19.33.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.85.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

