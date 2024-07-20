Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Trading Up 1.9%

Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €501.20 ($544.78) and last traded at €493.00 ($535.87). Approximately 196,705 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 160,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at €483.70 ($525.76).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €509.27 and a 200 day moving average price of €456.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Rheinmetall AG provides mobility and security technologies worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, logistics, support, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, artillery, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

