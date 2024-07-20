Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.84

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.84 and traded as high as $9.20. Ricoh shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 157 shares.

Ricoh Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Ricoh alerts:

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Ricoh had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ricoh Company, Ltd. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides office, commercial printing, and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, Industrial Solutions, and Other segments. The company sells multifunctional printers (MFPs), laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, network equipment, related parts and supplies, services, and support and service and solutions related to documents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ricoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.