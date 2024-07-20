Robert W. Baird Boosts BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $68.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BILL. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BILL from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BILL currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.71.

BILL Stock Performance

Shares of BILL stock opened at $53.62 on Wednesday. BILL has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $131.58. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.00.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $323.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BILL will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,480.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BILL by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,484,000 after acquiring an additional 36,233 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at $163,218,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at $5,038,000. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at $49,509,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BILL by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

