Roth Capital Upgrades GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) to Strong-Buy

Roth Capital upgraded shares of GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for GeoVax Labs’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $18.98 EPS.

GOVX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on GeoVax Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ GOVX opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51. GeoVax Labs has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $10.24.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that GeoVax Labs will post -7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,626,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 91.38% of GeoVax Labs as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

