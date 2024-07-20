Royal Bank of Canada Boosts The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $500.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $465.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $480.44.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

Shares of GS opened at $484.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $463.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.75. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $509.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,018,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,342,615 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.