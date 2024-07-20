Royal Bank of Canada Raises PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$31.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSKFree Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$28.94.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Down 0.1 %

TSE:PSK opened at C$28.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of C$6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$21.22 and a 52-week high of C$28.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.38.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSKGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$135.60 million during the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 45.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.9703787 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PrairieSky Royalty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PrairieSky Royalty

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips purchased 7,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$25.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$180,250.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,300 shares of company stock worth $294,989. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

