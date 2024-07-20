Rune Trading 27.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last seven days, Rune has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. One Rune token can currently be bought for approximately $4.66 or 0.00006984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a total market cap of $91,373.87 and approximately $77,740.79 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rune Token Profile

Rune launched on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The official website for Rune is rune.game. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 4.6204911 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $109,360.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

