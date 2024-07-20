SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $110,000 in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,278 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,096,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,095,000 after purchasing an additional 65,021 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,150,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,826,000 after purchasing an additional 116,642 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,590,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,860,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,610,000 after purchasing an additional 110,797 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,681,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,669,000 after buying an additional 89,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First BanCorp.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $95,038.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First BanCorp. news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $1,344,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $95,038.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FBP stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $21.18.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $302.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.19 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.57%.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

