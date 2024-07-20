SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $30,000 in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $23,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $22,482,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 21,175,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,110 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,821,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,886,000 after acquiring an additional 797,278 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,294,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,371,000 after acquiring an additional 534,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Genworth Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GNW stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 0.92. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Genworth Financial

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $1,254,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,361,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,349,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

