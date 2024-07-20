SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,517 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 27,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PLDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

PLDT Stock Performance

Shares of PLDT stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. PLDT Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $30.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.93.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $968.85 million for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 12.86%. On average, research analysts predict that PLDT Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

PLDT Profile

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

