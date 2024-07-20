SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes $41,000 Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,613 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 125,970 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 26,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 113,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 15,441 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 305,760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy Stock Down 10.1 %

FCEL opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $256.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 3.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 123.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $22.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FuelCell Energy

About FuelCell Energy

(Free Report)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.