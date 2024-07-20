SALT (SALT) Market Cap Hits $2.62 Million

SALT (SALT) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $8,900.44 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SALT has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00009623 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,286.35 or 1.00005100 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001005 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011673 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006885 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00074058 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02016171 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $11,239.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

