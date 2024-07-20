Saltmarble Price Hits $0.46 on Exchanges (SML)

Saltmarble (SML) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One Saltmarble token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Saltmarble has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Saltmarble has a total market capitalization of $132.94 million and approximately $50,463.36 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Saltmarble Profile

Saltmarble launched on June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official message board is medium.com/@saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official website is ggdgame.saltmarble.io.

Buying and Selling Saltmarble

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 0.45864142 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

