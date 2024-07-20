Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Chevron (NYSE:CVX) to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $167.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $183.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $186.22.

CVX opened at $159.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $293.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.38.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Chevron by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

