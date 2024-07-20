Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Announces Earnings Results

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $926.47 million during the quarter.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
SARTF stock remained flat at $214.43 during trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.63. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $193.23 and a 12 month high of $338.07.
About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft
