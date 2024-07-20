Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Posts Earnings Results

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $926.47 million during the quarter.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $214.43 during trading hours on Friday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $193.23 and a 52-week high of $338.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.10 and its 200-day moving average is $256.63.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.