Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Posts Earnings Results

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $926.47 million during the quarter.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $214.43 during trading hours on Friday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $193.23 and a 52-week high of $338.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.10 and its 200-day moving average is $256.63.
