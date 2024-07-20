Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

SCHO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.29. 567,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,774. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.13.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

