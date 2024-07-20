Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.38

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.38 and traded as high as C$20.71. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at C$20.37, with a volume of 55,562 shares changing hands.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.26, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.13). On average, research analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

In related news, Director Melanie Renee Miller sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.90, for a total transaction of C$472,500.00. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.